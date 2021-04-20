Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $10.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 265,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,851,188. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.