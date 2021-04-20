Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 2,262,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.