Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Discovery makes up 1.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,293,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 341,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,777. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

