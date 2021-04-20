Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.79 Million Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,406 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up 6.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 4.09% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

QQQE traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. 2,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $81.28.

