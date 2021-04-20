Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $721.66. The company had a trading volume of 866,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $669.65 and a 200-day moving average of $639.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $134.76 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $692.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

