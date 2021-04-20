ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.60 ($12.48).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.27 ($12.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.62.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

