EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $92.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

NYSE EOG opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

