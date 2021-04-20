Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 42.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

ETRN stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

