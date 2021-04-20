Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,317. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

