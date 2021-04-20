Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.