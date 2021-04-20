Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.33-2.43 for the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

