Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $290.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

