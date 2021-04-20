Ethbox (EBOX) One Day Volume Tops $627,886.00

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Ethbox has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. Ethbox has a market cap of $3.31 million and $627,886.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00279816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.23 or 0.00904948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.38 or 0.00642942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,598.55 or 0.99192313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,637 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

