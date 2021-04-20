Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of -0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

