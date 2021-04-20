Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $265.00

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $262.43, with a volume of 327412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.00.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.