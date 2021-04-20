Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 43,015.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Everspin Technologies worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRAM. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $98.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

