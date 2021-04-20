Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EVVTY stock opened at $170.20 on Friday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $172.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

