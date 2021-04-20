ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in ExlService by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

