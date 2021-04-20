Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.6 days.

OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. Exor has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

A number of analysts have commented on EXXRF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

