extraDNA Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $322,373.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.77 or 1.00163001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.00543699 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.81 or 0.00374306 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.23 or 0.00846010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00119771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003745 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.