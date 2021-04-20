Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,057,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

