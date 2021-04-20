EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Up 28.1% in March

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 515,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of EYPT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 5,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,611. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $259.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

