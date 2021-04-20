F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.