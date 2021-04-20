Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

FB opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.52. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.