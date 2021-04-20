Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Sells $272,807.50 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. 60,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,989. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Barclays lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.