FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,686 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,283,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $288,922,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

