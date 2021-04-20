FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,277 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 55.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 58.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.77. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

