FDx Advisors Inc. Has $812,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $223.30 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -189.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

