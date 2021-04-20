FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

