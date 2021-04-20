FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

