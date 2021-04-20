FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

