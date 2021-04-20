FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.