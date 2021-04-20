Financial Comparison: Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Recruit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $3.33 billion 6.85 $476.87 million N/A N/A Recruit $22.12 billion 3.50 $1.65 billion $1.12 41.39

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Risk & Volatility

Shimano has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano N/A N/A N/A Recruit 5.72% 15.40% 7.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shimano and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 1 0 0 2.00 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Recruit beats Shimano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site. It also operates Suumo, an online platform and print media, which provides information related to home purchases, sales, rentals, and renovation services; Zexy, a magazine and online platform providing information to organize customized wedding events; Study Sapuri Shinro, an online platform and print media, which provides higher education and career information primarily for high school students; Study Sapuri, an online learning support platform for students and adults; and Car Sensor that provides information on pre-owned automobiles for potential buyers. In addition, the company operates Jalan, a site offering travel information and accommodation booking for travel; Hot Pepper Gourmet, an online booking site information about restaurants and discount coupons, as well as online reservations and a scheduling function for invited guests; Hot Pepper Beauty, a domestic search and booking site for hair, relaxation, and beauty salons; AirRegi and AirPAY provides support services to dining and beauty enterprise clients; Rikunabi, a job information site for soon-to-be graduates; Rikunabi Next, a job portal site for people looking to change jobs; Recruit Agent, an employment agency staffed with career advisors; and Townwork, a magazine that provides information on job openings to part-time job seekers. Further, it offers clerical and IT staffing agency; light industrial staffing; human capital outsourcing; IT and digital recruitment services specializing in contracting and permanent recruitment; and human resources services, products, and technologies to organizations and individuals. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

