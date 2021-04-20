Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,819.46. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,972. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,631.00 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,811.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

