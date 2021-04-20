Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.99. 391,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $384.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

