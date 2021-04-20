Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. 40,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

