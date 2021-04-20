Financial Consulate Inc. Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises about 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 392,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $309,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. 187,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

