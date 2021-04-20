Financial Survey: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) versus TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charter Communications and TheMaven, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 0 6 18 0 2.75 TheMaven 1 0 1 0 2.00

Charter Communications presently has a consensus price target of $687.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Charter Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than TheMaven.

Volatility and Risk

Charter Communications has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charter Communications and TheMaven’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $45.76 billion 2.73 $1.67 billion $7.54 85.47 TheMaven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 5.70% 7.50% 1.87% TheMaven N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Charter Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TheMaven shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charter Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of TheMaven shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charter Communications beats TheMaven on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services. It also offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. In addition, the company provides mobile services; offers video programming, static IP and business WiFi, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as MTV, CNN, and ESPN; sells advertising inventory to local sports and news channels; and offers Audience App for optimizes linear inventory. Further, it offers communications products and managed service solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports and news networks. The company serves approximately 31 million customers in 41 states. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

