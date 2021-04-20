Financial Survey: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs $89.57 million 17.72 -$38.15 million ($1.86) -36.02

Eargo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eargo and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eargo currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.34%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -46.40% -49.51% -24.21%

Summary

Eargo beats Establishment Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

