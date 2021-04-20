Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

FNCH opened at $15.49 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

