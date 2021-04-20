Firo Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $12.54 or 0.00022187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $147.66 million and $14.92 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,519.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.96 or 0.04106457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.00 or 0.00465325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $936.17 or 0.01656366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00684518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.00534576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.00424759 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00241047 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,775,501 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

