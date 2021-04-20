First American Financial (FAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.