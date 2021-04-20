First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $23.43

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.43, but opened at $24.48. First Foundation shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

