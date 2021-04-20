First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Foundation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of FFWM opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. Analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.