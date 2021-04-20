First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,370 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of First Horizon worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

