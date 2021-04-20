First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,370 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of First Horizon worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

