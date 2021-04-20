First Merchants (FRME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

