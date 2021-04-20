First Merchants (FRME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.