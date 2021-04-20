First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 279 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

