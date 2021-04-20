First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $365,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $45,900,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $315.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.65. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.45.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

